The Alters Delayed to later in 2025

posted 3 hours ago

11 bit studios announced the survival game, The Alters, has been delayed from Q1 2025 to later in 2025.

Following a comprehensive assessment of Project Dolly, we regret to inform you that your scheduled departure has been delayed beyond Q1 2025, with a revised launch window set for later in the year," reads a statement from the developer.

While we recognize that this may not be the update you were hoping for, this additional time is being dedicated to further refining mission parameters and ensuring that all essential systems meet Ally Corp’s uncompromising standards. Furthermore, it is also allowing us to integrate new enhancements into Project Dolly, ensuring that your eventual deployment is more exciting and rewarding than originally projected."

The Alters is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

