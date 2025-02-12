Bobby Kotick Says Acquiring Project Gotham Racing Studio Bizarre Creations Was Bad for Activision - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 417 Views
Former Activision CEO Bobby Kotick in an interview with venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins stated the acquisition of Project Gotham Racing developer Bizarre Creations was a bad decision for the company.
"We actually had a bad acquisition," said Kotick (via VideoGamesChronicle). "The company that was, um… in Manchester, that did the driving game for Xbox, and it was called, um…"
Kotick couldn't think of the name of the studio and the location was wrong, however, Bizarre Creations was the only studio Activision acquired based in the UK.
"They had a good guy, who was running the day-to-day," Kotick continued. "[He was] a brilliant guy, like a McKinsey guy, he was into strat planning. It was $80 million, and we wrote it off two years later. Everything about it violated all our principles. That guy was an expensive lesson."
Bizarre Creations was founded in 1988 as Raising Hell Software and was later renamed in 1994. The studio was best known for developing racing games like the Xbox exclusive Project Gotham Racing, as well as Geometry Wars.
The studio was acquired by Activision in 2007 and would be shut down in 2011.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
Bizarre Creations was a great racing games studio. They did Metropoli Street Racing for the Dreamcast, a very much celebrated racing game by early 2000s. It was the "GT" racing game for the console.
Metropoli Street Racing was the direct precedent of Project Gotham series, and those series were the seed of Forza Motorsport (and Horizon) series, inside Microsoft Studios, when BC were bought by Activision and Gotham was abandoned.
But before that, they ALSO did the original F1 and the sequel F1 '97 for Playstation, produced by Psygnosis, subsidiary of Sony. Those games were the first 2 official releases of Sony's F1 series, being highly rated and recommended in the press as the best racing games for PSX (before GT1).
EA got the rights of F1 some years later and both series competed during some years in the turn of the millenium. By some reason EA withdraw around 2003 and Sony series continued alone until 2006 season, when they also discontinued its own series. After 2 seasons without any F1 games, EA got the rights again for the 2009 season, and have been producing the official game until now).
PSX success with F1 series make Nintendo do the same during the 97 and 98 seasons. Nintendo produced 2 games: F1 WGP and F1 WGP II for N64. They were developed by Paradigm, experts in 3D simulation (the same guys of Pilotwings 64), working for Video System. Those F1 games were amazing.
They were so successful, Video System used that name again to produce other "F1 WGP" for Dreamcast, PSX and PC. But those last titles were not developed by Paradigm, and of course were not produced by Nintendo. Video System closed soon after those, in 2001.
Do you know where in the video that is mentioned? Timestamp? I'd like to see the context of the questioning and if he adds anything more.
They bought them, had them make 1 racing game and a few other games or licenced ones then gave up. So, they had a good/brilliant guy running the day to day stuff that apparently somehow cost them the studio? If they survived, they would have been making CoD games within a few years.
Considering he didn't even remember the studio or location, he might be misremembering the entire thing. :P