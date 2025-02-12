Alan Wake 2 Sales Top 2 Million Units, Remedy Starts Earning Royalties - Sales

posted 25 minutes ago

Remedy Entertainment announced Alan Wake 2 has sold over two million as of the end of 2024.

The developer also states it is now earning royalties on the game as development and marketing costs have been paid off.

"By the end of 2024, Alan Wake 2 sales exceeded two million units," said Remedy. "The game had also recouped the development fees and marketing investments, meaning Remedy started to accrue royalty income from the game sales.

Alan Wake 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store in October 2023.

Remedy also revealed Control 2 has now "entered full production" and Max Payne 1&2 Remake is "making steady progress in full production."

