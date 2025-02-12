Elden Ring Nightreign Launches May 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 39 minutes ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have announced the multiplayer cooperative action RPG, Elden Ring Nightreign, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 30.

View the pre-order trailer below:

Read details on the different editions below:

Standard Edition ($39.99) (digital on all platforms; physical on PS5, PS4, and XSX) - Link here.

Base game

Deluxe Edition ($54.99) (digital) - Link here.

Base game

Additional DLC

Digital art book and mini soundtrack

Seekers Edition (physical on PS5, PS4, and XSX in Europe only)

Includes Deluxe Edition

SteelBook

Collector’s Edition ($199.99) (physical on PS5, PS4, XSX, and Steam) - Link here.

Includes Deluxe Edition

25cm statue of Wylder

SteelBook

Nightfarer Cards

HExclusive Hardcover Artbook

Digital Soundtrack Download Code

Collector's Box

