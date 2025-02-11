PS5 Astro Bot Bundle Reportedly Coming Soon - News

posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly going to release a new PlayStation 5 console bundle with Astro Bot soon, according to reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs.

The leaker claims the Astro Bot PS5 bundle will release in North America and Europe. It will include a standard PS5 console with a disc drive and a download code for Astro Bot.

The bundle if real is expected to release around March 13, 2025. It could be announced at tomorrow's PlayStation State of Play, however, billbil-kun isn't sure on the exact date.

Astro Bot won our award for Game of the Year 2024. Our own Lee Mehr gave the game an 8.5 out of 10 in his review and said "As an ode to PlayStation, Astro Bot succeeds at meaningfully infusing its history; as an all-ages theme park, it succeeds by infusing each location with an overwhelming sense of joyous wonder most often felt in Nintendo platformers, but with a level of technical sophistication not yet seen from its hardware."

Astro Bot released for the PlayStation 5 on September 6, 2024.

