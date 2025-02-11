PS5 Astro Bot Bundle Reportedly Coming Soon - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 545 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly going to release a new PlayStation 5 console bundle with Astro Bot soon, according to reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs.
The leaker claims the Astro Bot PS5 bundle will release in North America and Europe. It will include a standard PS5 console with a disc drive and a download code for Astro Bot.
The bundle if real is expected to release around March 13, 2025. It could be announced at tomorrow's PlayStation State of Play, however, billbil-kun isn't sure on the exact date.
Astro Bot won our award for Game of the Year 2024. Our own Lee Mehr gave the game an 8.5 out of 10 in his review and said "As an ode to PlayStation, Astro Bot succeeds at meaningfully infusing its history; as an all-ages theme park, it succeeds by infusing each location with an overwhelming sense of joyous wonder most often felt in Nintendo platformers, but with a level of technical sophistication not yet seen from its hardware."
Astro Bot released for the PlayStation 5 on September 6, 2024.
So, a PS5 with a disc drive along with a download code for Astro Bot.
Okay.
Why would they take the effort to produce physical games to include in the box, When codes are basically costless and require almost no logistics?
My 7 year old switch definitely had a cartridge slot but it came with a digital code for Super Mario Odyssey.
Could have used that during the holidays...
Its logical. If Sony was interested in pushing physical, they would have included the disc here. The fact its only 499€ speaks volumes. If they where so much into physical games, they would have included the disc. This and the fact tgey discontinued BD discs this month in adition with the fact they seem to put out limited quantities of their PS5 DDs makes me doubt PS6 will even have an optional one. Sony's behaviour shows the direction tgey are heading. Also this 500€ pricepoint makes Astro free for people who buy the bundle. I am sorry but me it does not look like Astro Bot is the killer in sales some hoped for...
Nothing you say makes any sense. Digital codes are the standard across the industry, why are people suddenly pretending it’s not? Are Nintendo not interested in physical media because they sell bundles with digital codes?
Games included in bundles are normally games that sell well, and have large ongoing demand, not games where demand has dried up. That’s why Nintendo released the MK8 bundle every holiday instead of the Metroid Dread Bundle.
Didn't Metroid Dread outsell Astro Bot?
You understand that the sales figures for Astro Bot only covers 2 months, right? It has never left the top 20 on PSN since its release, in fact in January it placed higher in both North America and Europe than it had done in October. That’s a high sustained demand, the kind of titles that normally get bundled. Metroid Dread is a game that sold almost all of it’s copies at launch(2.74m in first quarter, 3.07m after 5 quarters) and has no legs, that’s not the kind of game that gets bundled.
The poster you are replying to in the first post is possibly the worst fanboy active in this site for some months, everything Sony is bad and everything Nintendo is good, that's the entirety of his posting story for quite some time.
So really, don't waste your time.