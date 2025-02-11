Death Stranding 2: On the Beach SXSW 2025 Panel Set for March 9 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Kojima Productions have announced Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be getting a panel at SXSW 2025 on March 9 at 2:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm CT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the PlayStation Presents Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Special Panel below:

At the Special Panel, Hideo Kojima will discuss and share new details about Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, the upcoming sequel to the critically acclaimed Death Stranding video game, arriving exclusively on PlayStation 5 later this year.

Kojima Productions will also host an exclusive pop-up shop at SXSW which will feature the latest Death Stranding 2: On the Beach merchandise, as well as exclusive items that will be available only at SXSW. More information on the pop-up shop will be confirmed shortly. Stay tuned for more updates!

Launched in 1987, SXSW has grown into a global phenomenon. The nine-day event brings together the best and brightest from tech, film, music, and beyond. The event features keynote speeches, conference sessions, film screenings, music performances, and interactive media exhibitions.

A Hideo Kojima game, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach embarks on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected?

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach sees Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker return to Hideo Kojima’s genre defying universe. They will be joined by Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Academy Award-winning film director George Miller.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will launch for the PlayStation 5 in 2025.

