Manor Lords Sales Top 3 Million Units

Publisher Hooded Horse and developer Slavic Magic have announced the medieval city-builder and real-time tactics game, Manor Lords, has sold over three million units.

This figure is up from two million units sold on May 16, 2024 and one million units on April 27, 2024.

"Manor Lords has sold over 3 million copies!" said publisher Hooded Horse. "Fields plowed, taxes collected, bandits driven back — the medieval dream realized at a scale few could have imagined. Congratulations to Slavic Magic, and a massive thank you to every player who made this world theirs."

The game released in Early Access for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, and GOG, and PC Game Pass in April 2024.

