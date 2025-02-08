Insomniac Pitched Resistance 4, But It Was Rejected by Sony - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Insomniac Games Founder and President Ted Price last month announced he will be retiring from the video game industry at the end of March.

Price in a new interview with Kinda Funny discussing Insomniac Games and his retirement was asked if there was any game he wished he could have worked on and he revealed the studio at once point pitched Resistance 4.

"It was a wonderful concept. It was the result of a lot of Insomniac Games team members being passionate about extending the story further," said Price (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"I do believe that Resistance set up a cool alternate history base where anything can happen with the Chimera and where they go and what their origins are. We spent a lot of time working on backstory and brainstorming on where we could take this in the future."

Price said the reason Sony rejected the pitch was due to the "timing and market opportunity."

Resistance is a series of first-person shooters developed by Insomniac Games. The three mainline entries released for the PlayStation 3 from 2006 to 2011.

