GBA's Wario Land 4 Coming to Switch Online on February 14

Nintendo announced the Game Boy Advance game Wario Land 4 is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Friday, February 14 as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library.

Wario Land 4 released for the Game Boy Advance in 20001.

View a trailer of the games below:

Read details on the game below:

Wario’s back for more… and more… and MORE!

Hey! You! Yeah, you! Listen up when Wario’s talking to you! I just read about this legendary Pyramid of Gold, and you’re gonna help me go explore it. There’s lots of treasure in there for the taking, and I want it all. I’m sure there are gonna be all kinds of weird enemies and big, bad bosses in there, so if you don’t think you can hack it, put the game down now. I don’t want any losers making me jump into bottomless pits, you hear me?

Features:

Wario invades the Game Boy Advance! See Wario in all his greedy glory as he explores vivid worlds made possible by the power of the AGB!

Flex your muscles! Wario is no longer immortal, so you’ll have your work cut out as you roll, punch and jump your way to tougher and tougher challenges. Wario will get stung by bees, zombified, bitten by bats, set on fire, and much more-what a way to make a living!

Over twenty enormous stages await! Hunt down CDs for your listening pleasure, or collect treasure to spend on all-new items that you can use against the most bizarre bosses ever!

