Paradox Interactive Has Acquired Jagged Alliance 3 Developer Haemimont Games

Paradox Interactive announced it has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in Jagged Alliance 3 developer Haemimont Games.

The two companies have agreed not to disclose the purchase price at this point. The deal consists of an upfront cash consideration and a performance-based earnout of similar size that will be paid out over the coming years.

"We are very happy to welcome Haemimont Games to Paradox!" said Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester. "They bring a tight-knit team with long experience in developing management games with many well received projects in their portfolio.

"Moreover, they have a strong creative streak, technology developed for their niche, a new [intellectual property] in development and a strong culture that fits Paradox’s way of working. We have strong faith in their team and leadership, and our main focus now is to ensure that they can continue to create great games under new ownership."

Haemimont Games founder Gabriel Dobrev added, "We’re delighted to become a part of the Paradox family! The cultural fit between our companies is remarkable, and we already feel at home. This partnership empowers us to push the boundaries of our games, delivering deeper and more intense experiences to our players. It also opens new horizons for our team, technology, and creative processes, which we’re eager to explore. Expect amazing new games from us!"

