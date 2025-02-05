Shoot 'Em Up NIGHT STRIKER GEAR Releases in 2025 for Switch and PC - News

/ 292 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer M2 announced the retro 3D shoot 'em up, NIGHT STRIKER GEAR, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2025.

Read details on the game below:

NIGHT STRIKER GEAR is an action-packed retro 3D shoot ’em up.

Control the special armored vehicle INTER-GRAY in third-person view, ripping through a cyber futuristic highway while shooting down enemies.

Story

Lotus Raai is a resort complex and theme park of an unprecedented scale. Dignitaries from all around the world gather to celebrate its opening, when conspiracy begins to rear its head…

The United Nations intervenes to rescue the endangered guests and reveal the true nature of the events. As a member of the United Nations Special Tactical Action Force, often referred to as the Night Striker, you set out on a nocturnal infiltration into Lotus Raai, aboard your trusted hovercar INTER-GRAY.

Shoot down the enemies who try to stop you and get to the bottom of the mystery!

Features:

Long-awaited sequel to the classic arcade 3D shoot ’em up NIGHT STRIKER (1989).

arcade 3D shoot ’em up NIGHT STRIKER (1989). Designed and created by M2, the Operation Night Strikers collection developer (published by TAITO).

Operation Night Strikers collection developer (published by TAITO). All-new levels and a glamorous array of enemies presented in breathtaking graphics, utilizing the modern aspect ratio of 16:9 while staying true to the sprite scaling pseudo-3D style of the original NIGHT STRIKER.

sprite scaling pseudo-3D style of the original NIGHT STRIKER. New GEAR System that adds fresh and distinct tactical depth.

Brand new, stylish soundtrack that further accentuate the hallmark sense of rushing forward

Supports Micomsoft’s Cyber Stick (reissued) USB controller

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles