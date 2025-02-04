Xbox Game Pass Adds Avowed, Madden NFL 25, and More - News

Microsoft has announced six more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Avowed as a day one release, Madden NFL 25, and more.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Far Cry New Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 4

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Dive into a transformed, vibrant, post-apocalyptic Hope County, Montana, 17 years after a global nuclear catastrophe. Lead the fight against the Highwaymen as they seek to take over the last remaining resources.

Coming Soon

Another Crab’s Treasure (Console) – February 5

Now with Game Pass Standard

A soulslike adventure set in a crumbling underwater world. As Kril the hermit crab, you’ll need to wear the trash around you as shells to withstand attacks from enemies many times your size. Embark on an epic treasure hunt to buy back your repossessed shell and discover the dark secrets behind the polluted ocean.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Console) – February 5

Now with Game Pass Standard

Gather your allies for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the grand JRPG adventure. Assemble your 6-party team from a cast of over a hundred heroes and shape your destiny in this lush, hand-crafted 2.5D world brimming with war, intrigue, and magic. Manage your town of vibrant characters, play delightful mini-games, and prepare for an unforgettable narrative of boundless charm.

Starfield (Xbox Series X|S) – February 5

Now with Game Pass Standard

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.

Madden NFL 25 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – February 6

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Read the defense and drive downfield with precision and get unlimited access to Madden NFL 25, coming soon to The Play List. Members can dominate the gridiron with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play. Plus, score a Supercharge Pack from February 6 to March 6.

Kingdom Two Crowns (Cloud and Console) – February 13

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard

Making a return to the Game Pass library! In Kingdom Two Crowns, players must work in the brand-new solo or co-op campaign mode to build their kingdom and secure it from the threat of the Greed. Experience new technology, units, enemies, mounts, and secrets in the next evolution of the award-winning micro strategy franchise!

Avowed (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – February 18

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! Welcome to the Living Lands, a mysterious island filled with adventure and danger. Set in the fictional world of Eora that was first introduced to players in the Pillars of Eternity franchise, Avowed is a first-person fantasy action RPG from the award-winning team at Obsidian Entertainment. Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members can purchase the Avowed Premium Upgrade Addon to receive up to 5 days early access, two sets of premium skins, and access to the Avowed digital artbook & original soundtrack.

In Case You Missed It

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

The highly acclaimed and legendary game from 2008 returns graphically remastered! Ninja Gaiden 2 Black features the high-speed, ninja action of iconic hero Ryu Hayabusa and his deadly Dragon Sword. Embark on a global battle against formidable foes, engage in relentless combat, and play as additional characters Momiji, Ayana and Rachel. Learn more here on Xbox Wire.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Available on Xbox One and Cloud Gaming (Beta) via EA Play

Game Pass Ultimate

Stand against the darkness in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, winner of IGN’s Best Action Game of 2023 — now on The Play List! Continue Cal Kestis’ journey on Xbox One and with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play.

DLC / Game Updates

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 02 – Available now

You are in the fight now, so watch your back in four new 6v6 Multiplayer maps, fan-favorite modes like Gun Game, as well as a new Multiplayer mode where players can earn unique buffs. In Zombies, players will experience a brand-new map, The Tomb, and search for the Sentinel Artifact. The hunt has never been more thrilling. Check out the Call of Duty blog to learn more.

No Man’s Sky Worlds Part II Update – Available now

The latest free update to No Man’s Sky, Worlds Part II introduces billions of new stars and planets (including epic and volatile gas giants, deep water oceans and new biomes), massive technology upgrades to lighting, terrain and water, and much much more. Learn more here on Xbox Wire.

Game Pass Ultimate Perks

There are more Perks to love coming your way in February. Keep checking the Game Pass section on your console, Xbox mobile app, or Xbox app on PC to find new in-game content, consumables, and offers included with your Game Pass Ultimate membership. Number and content of Perks vary by region, platform, and over time.

Stumble Guys: RIP Streamer Pack – Available now

Grab the RIP Streamer skin, wield the Ban Hammer emote, plus 250 gems and 50 tokens in this fun multiplayer knockout battle royale!

Leaving February 15

The following games are leaving the library soon, so be sure to show them some love before they go! Save up to 20% off your purchase with your membership to keep these games in your library.

A Little to the Left (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Bloodstained Ritual of the Night (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Sports UFC 3 (Console) EA Play

(Console) EA Play Indivisible (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Merge and Blade (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console, and PC)

We’re adding more games over time to the ‘Stream your own game’ collection for Game Pass Ultimate members. Go here to see the list of available cloud playable games to stream on supported devices if you own them.

We’ll be back soon to check on your downloads for Avowed and more, so stay tuned to Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox on social in the meantime. Cheers!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

