Breakout Beyond Announced for All Major Platforms

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Atari and developer Choice Provisions have announced Breakout Beyond for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Atari VCS. It will launch in 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Breakout Beyond is a vibrant new reimagining of the Breakout series that invites players to break on through to the other side. This new entry into Breakout lore will challenge players not just to break every brick, but to creatively breach the wall with score-building combos. Breakout Beyond features a whole new sideways perspective, 72 levels for players to blast through, and two-player cooperative play, designed to share the high-octane brick-breaking with a friend.

In this neon-infused twist on the classic 1976 arcade game, players smash through each puzzle by clearing bricks to reach the final goal. However, the script has been flipped—literally! Players now progress sideways, breaking through barriers and building up combos that ramp up the intensity of the effects, rewarding the most skilled players with a dazzling light show. Breaking special blocks offers powerful advantages, like massive brick-clearing blasts, a protective barrier to shield the ball, and a laser cannon to carve a path forward. Each one unleashes stunning dynamic effects, delivering dazzling visuals never seen before in Breakout.

Featuring 72 challenging levels, players’ brick-blasting skills will be pushed to the brink—but they won’t need to face the challenge alone. Block-breakers can forgo going solo and team up with a friend for local two-player cooperative play and tackle the mayhem together. Alternatively, a new focus mode slows down time, sacrificing a higher score for greater control.

Features:

Unlockable endless mode with an online global leaderboard.

72 challenging levels that will put players’ brick-breaking skills to the test.

Two-player cooperative play to manage (or ramp up) the chaos with a friend.

Procedural audio and visual effects that increase in intensity with each combo.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

