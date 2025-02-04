Wreckfest 2 Releases for PC on March 20 in Early Access - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Bugbear Entertainment announced Wreckfest 2 will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on March 20. The full release will include the launches on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at a later date.

View the Early Access announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ascend to the throne of full-contact racing by breaking the rules – and everything else—on your way to victory! Developer Bugbear went all out, rebuilding its true-to-life physics simulation engine to take full advantage of modern hardware. Wreckfest 2 features even higher crash fidelity, more intricate component damage simulation and many more improvements across the board!

Get ready to witness the absolute best-in-class car destruction and truly epic moments of chaos, all with the signature vehicle handling from Wreckfest!

Unmatched Racing Experience

Brace yourself for the most phenomenal full-contact racing action with no rules, just jaw dropping moments of chaos and destruction, powered by the overhauled physics engine. Race in intense head-to-head fights on courses featuring high-speed circuits, crazy courses with obstacles and jumps, intersections and oncoming traffic, or go for demolition domination in derby mode. More and more tracks and arenas will be added during the Early Access phase.

Awesome and Customizable Cars

Forget pristine supercars: Our cars are old, dented and patched together. Each of them tells a story, and you can tell your own by customizing your ride. Over the course of early access, more and more customization options will be added to the game. They will not only unlock your creative desires, but also contain new armor and component types that support certain playstyles. Later during Early Access, you can also share your designs with other racers and wreckers!

Fully Revamped Game Modes

Launching into early access with the base game modes of Racing, Derby and multiplayer mode. During the Early Access phase, we will add a completely revamped career mode that adapts to your individual playstyle and guides you on your journey to become a true champion! For online racers there will be new skill-based matchmaking system and server queues coming as well!

Challenges

Another highlight during the Early Access phase will be special challenges, putting you behind the steering wheel of unconventional vehicles that were definitely never supposed to end up on a racetrack! Various bite-sized scenarios will keep you hooked as you battle for the highest scores.

Tournaments

Players can also look forward to tournaments that will be implemented during the Early Access phase. Here you can earn unique rewards in special events—events which test more than just your driving skills!

Mod Support

During the Early Access phase, mod support will be added so you can really mess with this game by installing various mods from the Steam Workshop.

