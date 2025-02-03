Xbox and IGN Partner for ID@Xbox Showcase on February 24 - News

Xbox and IGN have partnered once again to present the next ID@Xbox Showcase on February 24 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK as part of fifth anniversary of IGN Fan Fest. It can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.

"ID@Xbox is kicking off IGN Fan Fest this year with an exciting new showcase on February 24," said IGN. "Get ready to see trailers, gameplay, and reveals from indie studios including Raw Fury, Team 17, Akapura, 11 Bit, and many others. Highlights include the next big collaboration for Balatro, and much, much more.

"The ID@Xbox Showcase will stream on Monday, February 24, 2025 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST across IGN platforms. Along with all the new reveals, IGN’s Podcast Unlocked will be breaking down the biggest moments from the showcase in a special IGN post-show, which will immediately follow the main show."

Here is the list of confirmed studios that will be part of the ID@Xbox Showcase:

11 Bit

BigFan

Critical Reflex

Daedalic

Game Source Entertainment

No More Robots

Panic

Playstack

Raw Fury

Thunderlotus

Cult Games

Team17

Curve

Akapura

Don’t Nod

