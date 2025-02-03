Capcom Updates Its Best-Sellers List - RE4 Remake at 9.2M, Dragon's Dogma 2 at 3.5M, More - Sales

Capcom has updated its list of Platinum Titles, games that have sold over one million units as of December 31, 2024. The list includes 123 games with sales over one million units, 66 over two million units, 14 over five million units, and six over 10 million units sold.

Resident Evil 4 remake sold 1.2 million units to bring lifetime sales to 9.2 million units, Resident Evil 2 remake sold 500,000 units to bring sales to 15 million units, and Resident Evil 3 remake sold 400,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 9.6 million units.

Resident Evil 7: biohazard sold 400,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 14.4 million units and Resident Evil Village sold 400,000 units to bring sales to 10.9 million units.

Monster Hunter Rise sold 700,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 16.7 million units. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak sold 600,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 9.4 million units.

Monster Hunter: World sold 400,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 21.3 million units, while the Iceborne expansion sold 900,000 units for a total of 14.9 million units.

Dragon's Dogma 2 sold 200,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 3.5 million units. Street Fighter 6 sold 300,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 4.4 million units. Devil May Cry 5 sold 200,000 units to bring sales to 8.9 million units.

Check out the complete list below:

Release Title Platform Million

units 1 Jan 2018 Monster Hunter: World *Unit sales including Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition: 28.10 million units PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL 21.30* 2 Mar 2021 Monster Hunter Rise NSW, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, PC, DL 16.70 3 Jan 2019 Resident Evil 2 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL 15.00 4 Sep 2019 Monster Hunter World: Iceborne PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL 14.90 5 Jan 2017 RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL 14.40 6 May 2021 Resident Evil Village PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL 10.90 7 Apr 2020 Resident Evil 3 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL 9.60 8 Mar 2009 Resident Evil 5 PS3, Xbox 360, DL 9.50 9 Oct 2012 Resident Evil 6 PS3, Xbox 360, DL 9.50 10 Jun 2022 Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak NSW, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, PC, DL 9.40 11 Mar 2023 Resident Evil 4 PS4, PS5, XSX, PC, DL 9.20 12 Mar 2019 Devil May Cry 5 PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL 8.90 13 Feb 2016 Street Fighter V PS4、PC、DL 7.70 14 Jun 1992 Street Fighter II SNES 6.30 15 Jan 1998 Resident Evil 2 PS 4.96 16 Mar 2017 Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate 3DS, NSW, DL 4.90 17 Dec 2010 Monster Hunter Freedom 3 PSP, DL 4.90 18 Nov 2014 Resident Evil PS3, DL 4.60 19 Jan 2016 Resident Evil 0: HD Remaster PS3, PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL 4.50 20 Jun 2023 Street Fighter 6 PS4, PS5, XSX, PC, DL 4.40 21 Nov 2015 Monster Hunter Generations 3DS, DL 4.30 22 Oct 2014 Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate 3DS, DL 4.20 23 Apr 2013 Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen PS3, Xbox 360, DL 4.10 24 Sep 2013 Monster Hunter 4 3DS, DL 4.10 25 Jul 1993 Street Fighter II Turbo SNES 4.10 26 Feb 2019 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy PS4, NSW, DL 4.00 27 Nov 2013 Dead Rising 3 Xbox One, DL 3.80 28 Mar 2008 Monster Hunter Freedom Unite PSP, DL 3.80 29 Mar 2016 Resident Evil 6 PS4, Xbox One, DL 3.70 30 Mar 2015 Resident Evil Revelations 2 PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, DL 3.70 31 Feb 2009 Street Fighter IV PS3, Xbox 360, DL 3.60 32 Mar 2024 Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5, XSX, DL 3.50 33 Sep 1999 Resident Evil 3 Nemesis PS 3.50 34 Jun 2016 Resident Evil 5 PS4, Xbox One, DL 3.40 35 May 2018 Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection PS4, Xbox One, NSW, PC, DL 3.40 36 Aug 2016 Resident Evil 4 PS4, Xbox One, DL 3.30 37 Sep 2010 Dead Rising 2 PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL 3.20 38 Jan 2013 DmC Devil May Cry PS3, Xbox 360, DL 3.10 39 Feb 2014 Resident Evil 4: Ultimate HD Edition PC, DL 3.10 40 Jan 2008 Devil May Cry 4 PS3, Xbox 360, DL 3.00 41 Jun 2015 Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition PS4, Xbox One, DL 2.90 42 Dec 2017 Okami HD PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL 2.90 43 May 2013 Resident Evil Revelations PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PC, DL 2.80 44 Mar 1996 Resident Evil PS 2.75 45 Mar 2012 Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City PS3, Xbox 360, DL 2.70 46 Dec 2011 Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate 3DS, DL 2.60 47 Feb 2021 Capcom Arcade Stadium DL (PS4, Xbox One, NSW, PC) 2.60 48 Oct 2017 Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen PS4, Xbox One, DL 2.50 49 Sep 2017 Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL 2.40 50 Feb 2007 Monster Hunter Freedom 2 PSP 2.40 51 Feb 2010 Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition PS3, Xbox 360, DL 2.40 52 Jul 1999 Dino Crisis PS 2.40 53 Dec 2005 Resident Evil 4 PS2 2.30 54 Aug 2014 Ultra Street Fighter IV PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL 2.20 55 May 2010 Lost Planet 2 PS3, Xbox 360, DL 2.20 56 Feb 2011 Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds PS3, Xbox 360 2.20 57 Aug 2001 Devil May Cry PS2 2.16 58 Mar 2002 Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny PS2 2.10 59 Jul 2021 Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin NSW, PS4, PC, DL 2.10 60 Mar 2017 Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PS4, Xbox One, DL 2.10 61 Jan 2001 Onimusha: Warlords PS2 2.02 62 Mar 2018 Devil May Cry HD Collection PS4, Xbox One, DL 2.00 63 May 2007 Resident Evil 4 Wii edition Wii, DL 2.00 64 Jul 2022 Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium DL (PS4, Xbox One, NSW, PC) 2.00 65 Oct 2018 Mega Man 11 PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL 2.00 66 Jun 1994 Super Street Fighter II SNES 2.00 67 Aug 2009 Monster Hunter Tri Wii 1.90 68 Apr 2010 Super Street Fighter IV PS3, Xbox 360, DL 1.90 69 Mar 2012 Street Fighter X Tekken PS3, Xbox 360, DL 1.90 70 Aug 2006 Dead Rising Xbox 360, DL 1.80 71 Dec 2006 Lost Planet Extreme Condition Xbox 360, DL 1.70 72 Nov 2013 DuckTales: Remastered PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, DL 1.70 73 Jan 2003 Devil May Cry 2 PS2 1.70 74 Sep 1993 Street Fighter II’ Special Champion Edition MD 1.65 75 Jun 1986 Ghosts’n Goblins NES 1.64 76 Aug 2015 Mega Man Legacy Collection PS4, Xbox One, DL 1.60 77 Dec 2016 Dead Rising 4 Xbox One, PC, DL 1.60 78 Jan 2005 Resident Evil 4 GC 1.60 79 Sep 2016 Dead Rising PS4, Xbox One, DL 1.60 80 Feb 2004 Onimusha 3: Demon Siege PS2 1.52 81 Dec 1988 Mega Man 2 NES 1.51 82 Nov 2017 Resident Evil Revelations Collection NSW, DL 1.50 83 Jun 2013 Remember Me PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL 1.50 84 Feb 2014 Strider DL（PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC） 1.50 85 Oct 2010 Dead Rising 2 Off The Record PS3, Xbox 360, DL 1.50 86 Dec 1990 Final Fight SNES 1.48 87 Dec 2003 Resident Evil Outbreak PS2 1.45 88 Sep 2014 Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition PC, DL 1.40 89 Jul 2018 Mega Man X Legacy Collection PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL 1.40 90 Mar 2001 Resident Evil Code: Veronica X PS2, DC 1.40 91 Mar 2015 DmC Devil May Cry Definitive Edition PS4, Xbox One, DL 1.40 92 Jul 2009 Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age Of Heroes DL (PS3, Xbox 360) 1.40 93 Mar 2002 Resident Evil GC 1.35 94 Dec 2003 Mega Man Battle Network 4 GBA 1.35 95 Jun 2009 Bionic Commando PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL 1.30 96 May 2012 Dragon’s Dogma PS3, Xbox 360 1.30 97 Feb 2011 Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition 3DS, DL 1.30 98 Dec 2005 Monster Hunter Freedom PSP, DL 1.30 99 Mar 2012 Resident Evil 4 DL（PS3, Xbox 360） 1.30 100 Nov 2007 Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles Wii 1.30 101 Feb 2005 Devil May Cry 3 PS2 1.30 102 Nov 2002 Resident Evil 0 GC 1.25 103 Jun 2011 Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition PS3, Xbox 360, DL 1.20 104 Sep 2016 Dead Rising 2 Off The Record PS4, Xbox One, DL 1.20 105 Apr 2019 Dragon’s Dogma DARK ARISEN NSW, DL 1.20 106 Sep 2000 Dino Crisis 2 PS 1.20 107 Nov 2011 Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PS3, Xbox 360, DL 1.20 108 Mar 2012 Devil May Cry HD Collection PS3, Xbox 360, DL 1.20 109 Aug 2017 Resident Evil Revelations PS4, Xbox One, DL 1.20 110 Aug 1998 Resident Evil Director’s Cut Dual Shock PS 1.20 111 Dec 1993 Mega Man X SNES 1.16 112 Feb 2000 Resident Evil Code: Veronica DC 1.14 113 Sep 1986 Commando NES 1.14 114 Sep 1997 Resident Evil Director’s Cut PS 1.13 115 Jul 2021 The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles PS4, NSW, DL 1.10 116 Oct 2019 Resident Evil 6 DL (NSW) 1.10 117 Oct 1991 Super Ghouls’n Ghosts SNES 1.09 118 Sep 1990 Mega Man 3 NES 1.08 119 May 1993 Final Fight 2 SNES 1.03 120 Jul 2018 Megaman X Anniversary Collection 2 PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL 1.00 121 Dec 1998 Street Fighter Alpha 3 PS 1.00 122 Nov 2020 Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PS5, XSX, DL 1.00 123 Feb 2006 Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition PS2 1.00

