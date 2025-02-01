Former PlayStation Exec Applauds Xbox for Being Agile in a Changing Market - News

Former PlayStation executive Adam Boyes in an interview on Gamertag Radio was asked about Microsoft's shifting focus to releasing more multiplatform games. He applauded Xbox for being "agile" in a gaming market that is changing.

He stated (via VideoGamesChronicle) Xbox is now "an entertainment provider" and is no longer "just a disc producer and disc distributor."

"So if we think about that, the analogy that maybe PlayStation is HBO, Microsoft is Netflix, and Nintendo is Disney, then their job is to get incredibly interactive and engaging entertainment out to as many people as possible."

He added, "I understand why traditionalists are looking at that being like, 'I don’t like change! I want it to only be where I want it to be!' And that’s the bit where my logic gap starts to break.

"Because when Phil [Spencer] and his team are putting amazing content on more platforms, who’s the victim? I ask a lot of people, 'who’s the victim?' And there aren't any, except for people who are like, 'I only want it where I bought it, and that’s what I expect!'"

Boyes goes on to say that he "applauds [Xbox] for being agile enough in a changing and transitioning market to expand."

He does admit Xbox releasing more of its games on other platforms does present challenges when it comes to future Xbox consoles to convince people to purchase it when their games are on other platforms.

"You're absolutely right that when we're trying to sell people the new version [of a console]… is it 8k, is it 16k, is it 32k? Where are we going from here? Right now, I’m happy with the number of Ks and the fidelity – it’s great. Then the value proposition changes."

Xbox has been releasing more of its games on other consoles - the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. This includes Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded in 2024. Doom: The Dark Ages and The Outer Worlds 2 will launch day one on the PlayStation 5, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Forza Horizon 5 are coming to PS5 this Spring.

