Xbox Was the Biggest Publisher in December With $465M in Revenue

Xbox was the biggest publisher in December 2024 with $465 million spent on first-party Xbox games, according to data firm Ampere (via VideoGamesChronicle).

64 percent of consumer spending on Xbox games was on PlayStation consoles, which was driven by the success of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty HQ, which includes Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, saw 38 million monthly users in November, which helped set up a strong December for the franchise.

Xbox was easily the biggest publisher as second place Electronic Arts generated $366 million in December. This was mainly driven by EA Sports FC 25.

Ampere data also revealed there were 30 million hours played of Fortnite on Christmas Day alone. This compares to 20 million hours spent playing Call of Duty games.

Marvel Rivals had 29 million monthly active users in December and Path of Exile 2 generated $148 million in revenue, according to Ampere estimates.

