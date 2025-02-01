Fallout: New Vegas Lead Writer Returns to Obsidian Entertainment - News

The lead writer on Fallout: New Vegas, John Gonzalez, announced on LinkedIn is returned to Obsidian Entertainment as a Creative Director.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Creative Director at Obsidian Entertainment!" said Gonzalez.

He did add that he is not working on Fallout: New Vegas 2. However, it isn't known what game he will be working on.

Gonzalez was also the Narrative Director on Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West at Guerrilla Games, the Lead Designer on Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor at Monolith Productions, and the Lead Narrative Designer on Tom Clancy’s EndWar at Ubisoft.

Obsidian Entertainment is set to release Avowed for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on February 18, 2025, as well as The Outer Worlds 2 for the layStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in 2025.

