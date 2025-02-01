Undying Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch on February 11 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Skystone Games and developer Vanimals announced the zombie survival game, Undying, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on February 11 for $19.99 / £16.74 / €19.99.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Read details on the game below:

Caught amid the zombie apocalypse and with time running out, Anling will stop at nothing to ensure her son, Cody, gets to safety. Enduring countless perils, including the zombie infection that’s beginning to take over her body, not to mention teaching Cody how to survive their harsh new reality.

As Anling and Cody explore the world they’ll come across an ensemble of characters that present unique challenges. How Anling and Cody handle each one determines their fates, some may die, some may live, and some may become staunch allies or even an archnemesis. Will humanity truly prevail?

Your Path, Your Choices, Your Story!

With everyone trying to survive, whether you help others or not can lead to devastating consequences. Everyone has their secrets, which begs the question… Who can you really trust? Every decision you make changes the outcome of your story, what will your ending look like?

Crafting 1.0 Means of Survival!

It’s not a survival game if there’s no crafting and now, with so many things to craft and enhance, it’s a wonder if there’ll even be enough resources!

How you use the crafting system will determine if you survive or not, and how easy it will be.

The World is filled with Dungeons, Stories, and loot!

Did you really think we wouldn’t have David Brevik (the godfather of Diablo) help design dungeons and make sure looting felt satisfying?

Each time you start a game of Undying, you’ll never know how the map will be laid out before your eyes. The 14 major locations will be spread across the map in a variety of layouts, while the other “”Unsafe Areas”” are filled with random events that can quickly alter your plans. Will you help an ungrateful survivor; what about a gang surrounded by zombies? You never know who you will encounter on your journey, each with their own tale to tell.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

