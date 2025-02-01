Team17 Delays Date Everything! to June - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Sassy Chap Games have announced Date Everything! has been delayed from February 14 to June. It is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Read a message from Date Everything! Lead Designer Ray Chase below:

To our fellow Dateviators,

Since we last updated you on development, we have been extremely hard at work finishing work on Date Everything! And at this point I can confidently say that we have reached that point where the game is complete to a standard that we feel reached our goals with no compromise in our bonkers artistic vision.

However... I was too confident that we could properly test ALL the wild amount of content and pathing that exists in this massive game, and unfortunately we ran out of time on our current (and yet so appropriate) release date of February 14th, 2025.

Our bug list is finally starting to dwindle down as QA gets through the labyrinthine story pathing, but to submit our game in the state with so many outstanding glitches would be doing you a disservice.

Date Everything! will now release June 2025. And while it isn't quite as sexy a date as Valentine's Day, we hope we can bring new sexiness to June evermore...

Before signing off on this typical game-delay-announcement, I'd like to update you on three things:

We've been fairly coy on revealing too much as we've gotten through this winter, but please look forward to many many more character and VA reveals over the coming months, along with sneak peeks of playthroughs.

Our final count now that we have finished development: 1,602,572 words, 74,053 voiced lines, 27,924 choices, 13,090 images, 5 hour and 6 minute soundtrack.

You can date of course the bugs, by the way. Their name is Daemon and I have a Love/Hate relationship with them currently.

Ray Chase - Lead Designer

