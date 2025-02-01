Third-Person Action RPG The Directorate: Novitiate Announced for PC - News

Developer Nesting Games have announced third-person action RPG, The Directorate: Novitiate, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Become Mercury, a powerful, magical gangster in this thrilling third-person action RPG. Fight supernatural threats, track a serial killer across Los Angeles, and choose sides as war breaks loose.

It’s 2006, Los Angeles: The seedy supernatural underworld is on the verge of war, with Mercury caught in the crosshairs. Face overwhelming magical forces, discover the horrors hiding in plain sight, track a serial killer, and grapple with difficult choices and dangerous secrets.

After returning to a place once known as home, Kana Luna (A.K.A Mercury) is thrown into the deep end as her life becomes intertwined with the Costa Muerta, a Dark Syndicate of the Directorate. Kana must hone her skills under the guise of her codename, Mercury, to rise from the ranks of Novitiate and protect the world as she knows it.

Guns, Magic, and Mayhem

Intense action-packed combat, merging traditional third-person shooter with powerful magic spells. Upgrade your skills and finish off enemies with impressive Gun Katas, powerful acrobatic moves that make you an action star. Improve your offense and defense with an RPG leveling system that introduces a mixture of perks and upgrades.

High Stakes Story

A supernatural serial killer is on the loose and only you can solve the mystery. Navigate a treacherous path at night as a magical hitman and juggle your normal life during the day. When your two lives collide, beware who gets caught in the clash.

Impactful Player Choices

When trust is a liability, anyone can be a friend or foe. Even romance has risks. Every choice has consequences. Choose whether to stay loyal to the Edicts of the Directorate or retain your humanity in the real world.

Memorable Characters

Catch up with old friends. Make new ones. Make enemies. Be inspired. Fall in love. Go to war. Your friends and family need you, but crime never sleeps.

Your Mercury. Your Way.

Experience a world of conflicting duality and supernatural forces. The Directorate: Novitiate is your journey into adulthood through gritty action, magic, and drama. What kind of Mercury are you?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

