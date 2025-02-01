Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree Releases April 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Knights Peak and developer Primal Game Studio have announced Mandragora is now titled Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree.

The dark fantasy action RPG will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 17.

"Our goal was to find a title that perfectly captures the essence of our game," explained Primal Game Studio CEO Zoltan Zsuffa. "The community has made it clear that this game has already become more than just another action RPG. Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree encompasses everything players are looking for in a dark fantasy adventure—secrets, dangers, and the constant question of what other threats are lurking in the shadows. This new title is so much more than a name; it’s the beginning of something great."

Knights Peak vice president of publishing Eugenio Vitale added, "The new title is so much more than just an extension of the already familiar name. It offers us and Primal Game Studio the opportunity to create future projects within this universe that players will recognize, without losing the connection to the core IP. We look forward to taking our first step into a new fantasy world together with players, and Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is that first step."

In Mandragora, mankind has surrendered the world to monsters. The people of Faelduum hide behind walls of brick and palisades of ignorance, constructed by their leaders. Players will journey through a world in decline, slowly succumbing to the damaging effects of Entropy. They will fight vicious creatures, challenge nightmarish bosses, meet new allies and enemies, and make harsh moral choices. The game offers many paths worth taking, each with its own unique challenges and rewards.

Mandragora is an action RPG game where players wield powerful weapons and magic, unravel secrets, battle nightmarish creatures, and shape the fate of their world. Developed by Primal Game Studio, it invites players into a dark medieval fantasy world where magic and danger collide.

Features:

Six character classes with unique talent trees, passive skills, and over 200 active skill upgrades.

Face off against fearsome foes including 15 brutal Bosses and 19 challenging Mini Bosses.

Narrative crafted by Brian Mitsoda including alternate endings forged by the player.

Soundtrack composed by Christos Antoniou (Septicflesh) and performed by the FILMharmonic Orchestra of Prague.

