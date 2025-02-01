Cozy City Builder Town to City Announced for PC - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Kwalee and developer Galaxy Grove have announced cozy city builder, Town to City, for PC via Steam.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Kwalee as our publisher!" said Galaxy Grove founder Joost van Dongen. "From the very beginning, they shared our passion for reimagining the city builder genre with a fresh twist. Their belief in our vision and their unparalleled in-house publishing expertise have been instrumental in bringing this project to life. Today, we’re excited to share our announcement trailer and can’t wait to continue this journey together as we bring our game to completion!"

Kwalee vice president of PC and console games Ben Forrester added, "Town to City is a fantastic addition to our portfolio of games. With Station To Station, the team at Galaxy Grove has shown their ability to create experiences loved by the community. We were excited by their vision for Town To City, and we’re thrilled to partner with them at Kwalee to bring that vision to life."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Break free of the grid in Town to City: a cozy city builder that invites you to create a beautiful and bustling community.

Freely place houses, shops, and amenities and natural elements to delight your residents and encourage new families to move in. As your population grows, so can your ambitions: create multiple towns that can grow alone or thrive together, helping the whole region develop and prosper.

In story or sandbox mode, you’re free to build at your own pace, placing each flower bed with pixel precision, or prioritize growing your economy and developing your town into a thriving city.

Shape Your City

Truly grid-less building sets you free to lay out your town however you like. Plan out carefully ordered rows of houses and city districts, or grow outwards organically with residences, amenities, parks, and plazas connected by winding streets and alleys.

Unleash Your Creativity

Beautify your settlement to your heart’s content with a plethora of customization options. Set up lighting, plant flowers, and wooded parks, and decorate houses and buildings to complement or contrast. With gorgeous voxel graphics as a base, it’s easy to create something beautiful that you’ll want to capture with the in-game photo mode.

Nurture Your Community

As your town flourishes, you’ll need to meet the needs of your growing population. Provide amenities that will cater for everyone—from workers to artisans and the bourgeoisie—alongside specific requests by individual residents. Get to know each person as they arrive in town and watch them settle down to form new families in the homes you built for them.

Grow Your Economy

Assign workers to jobs, research new buildings and decorations, and boost your sleepy settlement into a bustling center of commerce. As you expand beyond the bounds of your first town, you’ll pursue new developments in farming and tourism by building new towns, all connected by trade and travel routes.

Key Features:

Full campaign and sandbox modes.

Truly grid-less city building tools.

Town and citizen management.

management. Rich customization.

Research trees.

Photo mode.

Beautiful voxel art style.

Relaxing soundtrack.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

