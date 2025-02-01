Piczle Cross: Rune Factory Releases February 20 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Rainy Frog and developer Score Studios announced the puzzle game, Piczle Cross: Rune Factory, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on February 20.

Experience the characters, monsters, and world of the Rune Factory series through addictive nonogram logic-puzzles!

From the creator of the Piczle series comes the latest nonogram experience.

Features:

300 nonogram puzzles with both classic and color variations!

20 collage puzzles, made up of many smaller puzzles, both in classic and color variations!

Fight and capture monsters!

Uncover villagers and bachelors!

Customize your farm, pick your spouse and choose your weapons!

Unlock entries in the in-game Compendium and learn about the characters in Rune Factory!

Rune Factory! Unlock entries in the in-game Bestiary and learn more about the beasts of Rigbarth!

The most feature-rich nonogram experience available!

Dozens of Quality of Life features, as well as aides for newcomers and a challenge mode for experts

Challenge yourself… or don’t! There is no wrong way to play!

