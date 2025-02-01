Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind to Get Physical Editions for PS5 and Switch - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Digital Eclipse announced Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind will be getting physical editions for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on May 30. Pre-orders are available here.

The standard editions will be available for $34.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 and the Deluxe Editions for $49.99 / £49.99 / €54.99, which includes a special retail box and cover, Steelbook case, poster, 3D lenticular postcard, and individual pixel art collectible Power Ranger cards.

Read details on the game below:

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is a love letter to both 90s arcade gaming and the iconic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise. With handcrafted pixel art, a guitar-driven soundtrack, nostalgic classic side-scrolling beat em’ up action with jokes and references to the TV and film series, the game has been carefully crafted to evoke the original arcade experience of genre classics. Players embark on a high-energy adventure with classic side-scrolling combat, exhilarating 3D sequences, and multiplayer Megazord battles to fight Robo Rita’s army of Putty Patrollers, General Goldar, and other villains from across the Power Rangers film and TV franchise. The game supports up to six players on all platforms in local couch cooperative and online multiplayer, except for Sony PlayStation, which supports four players. Digital Eclipse is adding additional gameplay and online improvements in the near future, and will share more details soon.

Developed by Digital Eclipse, the team behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, Atari 50th Anniversary Celebration, and much more, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind was digitally released in early December 2024. The game received positive reception from critics and community members alike, giving praise to the game for its engaging gameplay, vibrant visuals, and faithful representation of the Power Rangers legacy.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is currently available digitally for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

