Switch eShop in Japan to Remove Ability to Use Foreign Credit Cards or PayPal

Nintendo has announced the Nintendo eShop in Japan starting on March 25 will no longer access payments from foreign credit cards or PayPal accounts.

"In order to prevent fraudulent use, the Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store for Japan will stop accepting credit cards issued overseas and PayPal accounts opened overseas from Tuesday, March 25, 2025," reads a statement from Nintendo.

"For customers who have previously used overseas-issued credit cards or PayPal accounts opened overseas, we ask that you please use other payment methods, such as credit cards issued in Japan, from now on.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding."

These changes mean Nintendo Switch owners outside of Japan that use the Japanese eShop will no longer be able to do so by using their credit card or PayPal account. These players will need to find an alternative method like buying prepaid Japanese Nintendo eShop cards online.

