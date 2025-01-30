Ninja Gaiden 2 Black Update to Make Balance Adjustments and Add Additional Features - News

Team Ninja has released the Ver. 1.0.6.0 update for Ninja Gaiden 2 Black and announced another update that will make multiple changes will release in mid-February.

Ver. 1.0.6.0 has "fixed an issue where the options for DLSS and XeSS would not appear when selecting super resolution type on the Microsoft Store version of the game" and "fixed an issue that in rare cases made it impossible to progress after defeating certain bosses."

The mid-February update is based on player feedback and will make some balance changes and add new features.

"Based on the feedback received, we are preparing a patch aimed for release in mid-February with some balance adjustments and additional features," said Team Ninja.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

