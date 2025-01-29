Over 4% of PS5 Owners Have Purchased a PlayStation Portal in the US - Sales

/ 379 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) Mat Psicatella has revealed over four percent of PlayStation 5 owners have a PlayStation Portal as of the end of 2024.

With an estimated 24.54 million PS5s sold through the end of 2024 in the US, according to VGChartz estimates, that would mean over 980,000 PlayStation Portals have been sold in the US.

The PlayStation Portal also generated the highest dollar sales for accessories in 2024 in the US.

"Ended up being a great holiday period for PlayStation Portal in the US," said Piscatella. "It finished the year with an over 4% attach rate to PS5's lifetime installed base and ranked 1st among accessories in 2024 dollar sales.

"Attach rate finished about a full percentage point higher than I'd expected. Good stuff."

He added, "Remote play still impacts a very small portion of the overall audience, but it's growing and is showing strong potential for the future. So we have that going for us, which is nice."

Ended up being a great holiday period for PlayStation Portal in the US. It finished the year with an over 4% attach rate to PS5's lifetime installed base and ranked 1st among accessories in 2024 dollar sales. Attach rate finished about a full percentage point higher than I'd expected. Good stuff. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) January 29, 2025 at 1:42 PM

Remote play still impacts a very small portion of the overall audience, but it's growing and is showing strong potential for the future. So we have that going for us, which is nice. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) January 29, 2025 at 1:43 PM

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles