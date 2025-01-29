METAL SUITS: Counter-Attack Releases February 13 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 354 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Eggtart announced the side-scrolling run-and-gun action game, METAL SUITS: Counter-Attack, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 13 for $19.99.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Don’t tick him off. Start revenge with Kevin, the main character who lost everything he loved and was reborn as a cyborg!

It is a side-scrolling run-and-gun action game set in the future. The main character, Kevin, who lost everything and was reborn as a cyborg, begins to take revenge on Golida, an alien who took everything from him.

Synopsis

In 4373. Kevin was once hailed as a war hero. Now an old and sick veteran, he is living a peaceful old age on a nursing spaceship with his beloved dog Andy. Until the nursing spaceship exploded due to an invasion by the alien Golida, losing his beloved dog ‘Andy’ and most of his body…

Find Combat Suits and Feel the Intense Battles

You have to defeat all the invaders Golida using a variety of combat suits. It’s time to start to take bloody revenge on the alien Golida using the various combat suits that can be discovered during the game and the various features provided by each combat suit.

Explore the Diverse Planets of Helios

About 130 years ago, Earthlings left solar system and migrated to the Helios system. Explore the nine mysterious planets of the Helios system and uncover the secrets of Helios.

Discover the Hidden Secrets

Discover the secrets hidden on the nine planets of Helios. You’ll find a variety of collectibles and stories to tell.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles