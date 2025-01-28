Berserk Boy Headed to PS5 on February 18 - News

BerserkBoy Games announced Metroidvania platformer, Berserk Boy, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on February 18.

The game first released for PC via Steam and GOG in March 2024.

View the PS5 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the distant future, a mad scientist and his army of darkness seek to enslave the people of Earth. Hope for all humanity rests with The Resistance, but are they enough? Enter Kei, a rookie hero who is transformed by mysterious Orb energy into Berserk Boy!

With high-speed action and the power to defeat evil, Berserk Boy must face off against the diabolical Dr. Genos and his army of Dark Energy minions. Can he save the world before it’s too late? It’s time to GO BERSERK!

Unleash your Ultimate Form – with the power of the Berserk Orbs – Lightning, Fire, Earth, Air, and Ice – and become a force to be reckoned with!

Go Berserk – Become a master of speed and skill as you chain together combos to fill your Berserk Meter and unleash devastating special attacks! Upgrade your abilities and become an unstoppable force!

Explore the Sprawling World of New Hope City and Beyond – Unlock hidden missions along the way. Jump, dash, slam, and slide through multiple stages and discover alternate paths and hidden collectibles!

Berserk Boy brings Retro Gaming into the Modern Age – With slick and stylish platforming action. Inspired by the genre greats, you’ll be able to play for big scores and fast times in this modern adventure with a retro feel.

Music by Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes – Soundtrack by the master behind other amazing works such as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles soundtrack, Streets of Rage 4, Metal Slug Tactics, and more! Enjoy the high-energy beats as you Go Berserk and save the world!

