Baldur's Gate 3 Update to Add Xbox Series S Co-Op Split-Screen

Developer Larian Studios announced the stress test for Patch 8 for Baldur's Gate 3 is now live.

Patch 8 for the game is adding cross-play to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, as well as split-screen co-op to Xbox Series S consoles, and more.

Read details on Patch 8 below:

Cross-Play

During the Patch 8 stress test, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC players will be able to test out cross-play by either creating or joining a lobby.

If you want to try out cross-play with your friends on other platforms and have now been given access to the stress test but your friends haven’t, you can request extra Patch 8 stress test keys for PlayStation and Steam (PC) by heading to: https://larian.com/account/connected and linking your game account with your Larian account.

After enabling cross-play from the multiplayer online settings, you’ll be able to either create or join your own cross-play multiplayer lobby. Head to the Multiplayer menu, select Cross-Play and create your lobby!

For the Patch 8 stress test, we recommend that console players host a cross-play lobby if wanting to play with a PC player.

You can add friends using the Larian Network by clicking on the + icon from the Create Lobby screen during cross-play set-up. Enter their Larian account username and send the request! Once they have accepted it, you will be able to view them online and invite them to your lobby.

Playing with mods during cross-play:

While we recommend that console players host a cross-play lobby, if you're looking to join a modded PC lobby, the PC host must have less than 100 mods installed on that save and only include mods that are accepted on console and Mac, which are indicated by the “Available on Mac and Console” tag when browsing available mods. Otherwise, a mod mismatch will be detected, and you will not be able to join the host’s game.

Xbox Series S Split-Screen Co-Op

Wanting to play multiplayer a little closer to home? Patch 8 will also bring split-screen to Xbox Series S consoles! If you’re joining the stress test from an Xbox, you’ll be able to try this out early.

Register For The Patch 8 Stress Test

The stress test is now live, and if you’ve already registered on either PlayStation or PC, access details will be sent to your email inbox. If you’re playing on Xbox, you’ll need to download the Xbox Insider Hub App to become an Xbox Insider and join the playtest from the app.

If you haven’t signed up yet, you can still register your interest by clicking on the banner below!



Patch 8 Highlights

While some of you will get to try out Patch 8 for yourself, starting today, here’s just some of what you can expect with Patch 8 once it is ready for release!

SPOILERS - Please bear in mind some of the entries below might contain spoilers, proceed at your own risk

Highlights

Photo mode

12 new subclasses

Cross-play

Xbox Series S split screen

Gameplay

When you succeed a Perception check, the spotted item will now ping on the minimap and be listed in the combat log.

Fixed an issue where the special abilities of some of your allies weren't properly provided at the end of the dialogue with them at High Hall.

Scrolls and potions inside unlocked containers in your party inventory can now be used when rolling in dialogues.

Neutral and friendly NPCs will no longer become hostile when, outside of combat, they walk into surfaces created during combat that trigger passives (like electrified surfaces triggering Thunderbolt Strike). Take it easy, lads.

Fixed Freecast being reset when any condition is applied.

Fixed characters getting stuck when pathfinding via a ladder that's already in use by another companion.

Fixed a bug with the moving platform in the Gauntlet of Shar that would sometimes leave you behind, causing you to plummet to your death.

Combat

Fixed an issue causing neutral NPCs to trigger combat for seemingly no reason.

Cerys will stop getting involved in combats with Minthara from across the region. An eager beaver no longer.

Modding

Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck at a 0% loading screen when attempting to join a multiplayer session that uses mods.

The Mod Verification window will now trigger regardless of where the request to connect to a multiplayer game is coming from.

Replaced the third-party mod warning with clearer messaging.

Performance and Options

Fixed the ruleset selector not appearing on the 'Alter Custom Mode' screen when accessing the ruleset settings via the multiplayer lobby.

Improved server performance in the Adamantine Forge.

Scripting and Flow

Fixed an issue where you could tell Astarion that Gandrel has been looking for him even if Gandrel refused to tell you the name of his prey.

Fixed a savegame issue where you wouldn't get the appropriate amount of Umbral Gems for the Gauntlet of Shar.

Minthara now comments on the Emperor's reveal.

Reminded Minthara that 'knocked out' does not mean 'dead', so she'll more reliably appear in Moonrise Towers.

You can no longer teleport out of Moonrise while controlling Minthara unless you tell her to stay put.

Minthara is now willing to talk to you after you tell her to wait in the torture chamber.

Minthara no longer gets stuck babysitting Thaniel in Act II.

Fixed an issue where you could talk about Art Cullagh as though he's alive even if he isn't.

Your character will no longer think Shadowheart is dead if she isn't when talking to Viconia.

Characters who were in a relationship with Gale when he sacrifices himself in the endgame to defeat the Netherbrain will now receive a tonally appropriate (read: lovey-dovey) letter.

Fixed a dialogue issue preventing Avatar Gale from talking about the orb to Lae'zel after consuming a magic item.

UI

Discovered and available (non-hostile, alive, etc.) traders are now shown on the world map regardless of how far away you are from them.

Cinematics

Shadowheart has agreed to stop repeatedly changing her hair colour during certain intimate moments.

Tidied up and improved some cinematic animations for characters of different heights if you kiss during the evil ending.

Writing

Fixed a duplicated dialogue option and the wrong version of another dialogue option appearing in Minthara's main party dialogue.

Patch 8 will bring a multitude of fixes for various crashes and blockers, combat bugs, scripting and flow issues, and more. The full patch notes will be shared once Patch 8 goes live!

Reporting Bugs During The Stress Test

Internal playtesting has been ongoing for several weeks now, and thanks to the introduction of photo mode in Patch 8, our playtesters have discovered new means to highlight some interesting issues.

While we don’t expect you to showcase every unexpected bug you run into (please, don’t do that), we would be grateful if you could report any issues you experience in the Patch 8 stress test using the existing bug reporting form. Please make sure to state “Patch 8” in the Game Version field!

Known Issues

Known Issues

As the Patch 8 stress test is a work-in-progress build, we’re aware of some issues, and have listed the ones relevant to the new features coming in Patch 8 below!

Modding

While it’s our hope that supported mods remain mostly unscathed with Patch 8, this stress test also helps us understand how your mods interact with the latest patch and identify any issues ahead of release.



ImpUI users may find that radial descriptions aren’t visible, and some menu options don’t work as intended. If you are joining us for the stress test, we recommend creating a new save or loading an existing save that does not use ImpUI or any mods that use ImpUI as a dependency.

Photo Mode

Photo Mode becomes visually corrupted when using Vulkan.

Cross-Play & Multiplayer

Some lines in the cross-play settings aren’t fully localised.

Players in a multiplayer lobby can lose movement input after picking up an item.

UX

Some keyboard hotkeys and controller buttons may stop working after trading with merchants.

Keep an eye out for updates during the Patch 8 stress test as we continue working on fixing these issues!

Sharing Your Experience

We want to know how you get on with Patch 8, so we have created a short form for you to share your experience with us. If you’ve been accepted into the stress test, look out for the link in your access email!

And with that, we’ll catch you next time.

