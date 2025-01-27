Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Sets Single-Player Franchise Record for Concurrent Players on Steam - News

Square Enix released Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on January 23 and the game has already set a new record for single-player entries in the Final Fantasy franchise.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth reached a peak of 40,564 concurrent players on PC via Steam, according to SteamDB. The PC version also released on the Epic Games Store.

Only the MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV Online, has had a higher peak of concurrent players with 95,150.

Here are the highest concurrent players for the Final Fantasy on Steam via SteamDB:

Final Fantasy XIV Online - 95,150 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - 40,564 Final Fantasy XV - 29,498 Final Fantasy XVI 27,508 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - 13,803 Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - 13,263 Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion - 9,648 Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - 8,386 Final Fantasy XIII - 8,320 Final Fantasy IX - 8,229

