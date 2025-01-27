Fae Farm and Dauntless Developer Phoenix Labs Lays Off 'Majority of the Studio' - News

Phoenix Labs, the Fae Farm and Dauntless developer, announced it has laid off the "majority of the studio."

"Today is another difficult day at Phoenix Labs," reads a post from the studio on LinkedIn. "We have made the tough decision to part ways with the majority of the studio as part of unfortunate but necessary changes to our operations.

"We recognize and deeply appreciate the contributions of every individual impacted. Their talent, dedication, and creativity have left an indelible mark on our company and our games.

"We will share more details in the coming weeks about what this means for Dauntless and Fae Farm. For now, our focus is on supporting those affected through this transition.

"To our industry peers, we encourage you to reach out to these exceptional individuals — they are some of the best in the business."

