Resident Evil Movie Reboot is Reportedly in Development - News

/ 325 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

A rebooted movie of Resident Evil is reportedly in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Zach Cregger, director on 2022's Barbarian, is attached to the project as director and co-writer, while John Wick: Chapter 4's Shay Hatten will be the other co-writer. Constantin Film, which has held the movie rights to Resident Evil since the late 1990s, will produce the movie alongside PlayStation Productions.

Four studios are reportedly bidding for the film, including Warner Bros. and Netflix.

There were six movies in the original Resident Evil movie series starring Milla Jovovich, as well as the 2021 reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles