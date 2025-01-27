Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending January 25, 2025.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to second place, while Donkey Kong Country Returns HD dropped two spots in its second week to third place. Super Mario Party Jamboree is up one spot to fourth place and Super Mario RPG shot up from 36th to fifth place.

Due to heavy discounts EA Sports FC 24 shot up to seventh place, while EA Sports FC 25 fell from third to 16th place.

Minecraft remained in sixth place and Grand Theft Auto V remained in eighth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up two spots to ninth place and Nintendo Switch Sports dropped three spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Super Mario Party Jamboree Super Mario RPG Minecraft EA Sports FC 25 Grand Theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Sports

