Hogwarts Legacy for PC to Get Mod Support on January 30

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and Portkey Games, and developer Avalanche Software announced the PC version of Hogwarts Legacy will be getting an update on January 30 that adds official mod support.

The update will add the in-game Mod Manager and the Creator Kit. Mods will also be easily accessible from the main menu in the game.

CurseForge will host and moderate the mods for the game, The Creator Kit will support modding new quests, dungeons, and character enhancements.

Users interested in mods need to link their Steam or Epic Games Store account to a Warner Bros. Games account. This can be done here.

View the PC modding update below:

Hogwarts Legacy is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

