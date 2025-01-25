US Physical Game Sales Has Been Cut in Half Since 2021 - News

Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella has revealed the number of physical games sold in the US have plummeted.

Physical game sales have dropped by more than half since 2001 and are now over 85 percent lower than the peak in 2008.

"The rate of decline in US physical video game software spending accelerated in 2024," said Piscatella.

"Spending on physical video game software in the US has been cut in more than half since 2021 and is now more than 85% below its 2008 peak. We'll see if Switch 2 can help slow/reverse this trend in 2025."

The overall video game market in the US has remained relatively stable since 2020 with a peak of $60.4 billion in 2021 and a low of $56.6 billion in 2022.

