Ninja Gaiden 2 Black Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have announced and released Ninja Gaiden 2 Black for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is a remake of Ninja Gaiden 2. It features improved visuals using Unreal Engine 5, enhanced battle support functions, Rachel, Moiji, and Ayane as playable characters, and more.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Take on the role of Ryu Hayabusa, a ninja who has inherited the legendary 'Dragon Sword' and takes on battles across the world, in this graphic remaster of the popular high-speed ninja action title that returns after 15 years!

The World of Ninja Gaiden 2 Remastered With Rich Visuals!

The stages, characters, effects, and lighting have been completely redesigned and remastered to provide realistic visuals. Unreal Engine 5 has been utilized to create stunning current-generation graphics, allowing players to immerse themselves more deeply in the story’s world.

High-Speed x Violent Action Further Evolved With the Latest Graphic Expressions!

Gore elements such as dismemberment and blood have been remastered to enhance the action experience. Players can enjoy high-speed, violent action using a wide variety of weapons and techniques, including Japanese swords, shurikens, Kusari-gamas, and tonfas.

Note: The dismemberment feature can be toggled on and off in the Options menu.

Additional Characters, Mode for Beginners, and Elements From Subsequent Spin-off Titles Are Also Included!

This remaster includes additional elements from spin-off titles released after the original. Players can control three additional characters: Momiji, Ayane, and Rachel. The game also includes 'HERO PLAY STYLE' mode that provides automatic support in challenging situations, making it accessible for those who may not be confident in their action skills.

