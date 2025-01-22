Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Retroware and developer Mega Cat Studios have announced Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Q2 2025.

Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit is also getting a physical cartridge release on the NES via Limited Run Games.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The ULTIMATE NERD RAGE is back in Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit - an all-new action platformer set in the AVGN universe! As The Nerd, blast your way across a host of pixel art levels crawling with zombies, mechanical skeletons, ghoulish reapers, and more!

The 8-Bit Experience

Run, jump, slide, and shoot your way through levels in this new 8-bit installment featuring the Angry Video Game Nerd! It doesn't just LOOK like an 8-bit game--there will also be a CARTRIDGE VERSION available for actual retro hardware!

The AVGN Universe in 8-Bit Form

Journey through multiple levels inspired by the AVGN universe, and blast away at enemies themed around each level! Slide below platforms, pick up power-ups, and take alternate routes to get to the boss room!

Familiar Faces, New Fights

As The Nerd heads into the pixel-ridden fight, he must face off against familiar faces from his past! Waiting at the end of every level, bosses from the AVGN universe hope to destroy The Nerd!

