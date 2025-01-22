Captain Blood Releases May 6 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher SNEG and developers Seawolf Studio and General Arcade announced the action game, Captain Blood, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 6.

"Captain Blood is a love letter from a bygone gaming era, when you could start and finish a fun, linear, and QTE-heavy games in a weekend and still have time left to debate next-gen console specs," said SNEG co-founder Artem Shchuiko. "So much love and passion went into making this one, from the original dev team to our crew at SNEG Ltd. We know gamers, young and old, have been craving an old-school pirate adventure, and here it comes!"

Originally intended to be released in 2010 for Xbox 360, the planned launch was scuppered when the original publisher went bankrupt, and a slew of legal challenges prevented the developers from releasing the game themselves. Fifteen years later, with SNEG Ltd. at the helm, those challenges have been resolved, and the game has been tweaked to bring it back in line for modern gamers while conserving the retro look and feel of the decade it was created.

You play as Captain Blood, the manliest pirate captain ever to drink grog while romancing maidens across the Spanish main. When the local magistrate’s beautiful buxom daughter is kidnapped, he swallows his pride and hires you and your crew to rescue her. Expect wild adventures with cannon firing, pistol shooting, swashbuckling sword fights, and plenty of pirate shenanigans. This action-packed hack’n’slash features fierce hand-to-hand combat, hordes of enemies, and a classic fighting system with flashy combos and epic finishers.

Epic Pirate Shenanigans

As Captain Blood, live the life of the bravest and most fearsome pirate on the Spanish Main (or at least fake it convincingly).

Retro Gaming Vibes

Crisp Xbox 360-era graphics, quick time events, and features gamers expected back in 2010 are updated while maintaining their classic look and feel.

Intense Action

Dive into fiery hand-to-hand combat and show enemy pirates and landlubbers alike who’s the boss with various slick combat techniques.

Ship Deck Brawls

Fight off enemy pirates trying to board your ship with unique moves, combos, and executions while blasting enemy ships to pieces with your cannons!

Arsenal of Awesomeness

Arm yourself with cutlasses, pistols, muskets, throwing knives, and hand bombs. Don’t forget those sneaky pirate tricks!

