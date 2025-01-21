PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for January 2025 Now Available - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics games for January 2025, which includes God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Atlas Fallen: Reign Of Sand, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, and more.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for January 2025 are also currently available and includes Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for the PS5, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered for the PS4, and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe for the PS5 and PS4.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

God of War Ragnarök | PS4, PS5

From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Embark on an epic and heartfelt journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go. Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name | PS4, PS5

Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding. Under the codename ‘Joryu’, Kiryu embarks on a gripping action narrative with bone-shattering combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities.

Atlas Fallen: Reign Of Sand | PS5

In this action RPG, master the sands and explore a unique fantasy land teeming with secrets and dangers alone or in online two-player co-op, as you hunt colossal legendary creatures in spectacular combat. Reign of Sand is the ultimate version of Atlas Fallen: an expanded world, new enemies and challenges, revamped progression, new quests, reworked voice acting, additional difficulty mode and ‘New Game+’ modes!

SD Gundam Battle Alliance | PS4, PS5

Mobile Suits and characters from across Mobile Suit Gundam history take center stage in this all-new action RPG. The story takes place in G: Universe, a world where Gundam canon twists and turns in ways no one can predict. To correct this world’s distorted history, you lead a 3-unit squadron consisting of Mobile Suits and pilots from across Gundam history – a true Battle Alliance. Experience Gundam history’s most famous scenes as you develop new Mobile Suits to add to your arsenal. In multiplayer, you can play through the game with up to 2 other players in a 3-person team. Enjoy this new SD Gundam action RPG solo, or with friends.

Sayonara Wild Hearts | PS4

Sayonara Wild Hearts is a dreamy arcade game about riding motorcycles, skateboarding, dance battling, shooting lasers, wielding swords, and breaking hearts at 200 mph. As the heart of a young woman breaks, the balance of the universe is disturbed. A diamond butterfly appears in her dreams and leads her through a highway in the sky, where she finds her other self: the masked biker called The Fool. Journey through a custom-written pop soundtrack, chase scores, and set out to find the harmony of the universe, hidden away in the hearts of Little Death and her star-crossed allies: Dancing Devils, Howling Moons, Stereo Lovers and Hermit 64. Let’s Pop!

ANNO: Mutationem | PS4, PS5

Welcome to the neon-covered, 2D-meets-3D Cyberpunk world of ANNO: Mutationem. In this Action-Adventure game with RPG elements, you become Ann: a highly-skilled combat-trained lone wolf on a personal mission in a giant Metropolis, full of sinister mega-corporations, mysterious fringe groups and creatures more bizarre than words can express.

Orcs Must Die 3 | PS4, PS5

Orcs Must Die! 3 ushers orc-slaying mayhem to a previously unimaginable scale. Solo or with a friend by your side, arm yourself with a massive arsenal of traps and weapons. Slice, burn, toss and zap hordes of repugnant orcs in this long-awaited successor to the award-winning series. It’s everything fans loved about the first two games and more. More orcs, more traps, more weapons, more upgrades and even better looking. It’s cranked up to at least eleven.

Citizen Sleeper | PS4, PS5

You are a sleeper, a digitised human consciousness in an artificial body, owned by a corporation that wants you back. Inspired by Tabletop Roleplaying games, Citizen Sleeper uses Dice, Clocks and Drives to create a player-led experience, where you choose your path in a rich and responsive world. Thrust amongst the unfamiliar and colourful inhabitants of the Eye, you need to build friendships, earn your keep, and navigate the factions of this strange metropolis, if you hope to survive to see the next cycle.

Poker Club | PS4

Welcome to Poker Club. Live the life of a poker pro in the most immersive poker simulation ever seen, with Ultra HD 4K visuals and breath-taking ray tracing. Join a community of online players on their way to the top and track your progress in more than 10 Texas Hold’em tournament modes including freezeouts, shootouts, super-turbos, bounties and more. Whether you’re a seasoned poker pro or brand new to the table, perfect your play style for the chance to win big.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings | PS4, PS5

Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings, originally released in 2009 on PlayStation 2, takes you on a perilous, around-the-world quest for the staff of Moses. This classic third-person action adventure has been enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Grab your whip and get ready for a thrilling journey in true Indiana Jones tradition.

Medievil II | PS4, PS5

The sequel to MediEvil released on the original PlayStation in 2000. In this new and improved version, featuring up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters, you’ll have to challenge the powers of darkness and untold magic as Sir Daniel Fortesque returns from the grave to thwart an evil sorcerer’s plans. Arm yourself with a mighty arsenal of weapons, including swords, daggers, crossbows, hammers, and even the occasional chicken drumstick. Solve fiendish puzzles and riddles, face ghoulish enemies that will strike fear into the bravest of souls, all of it set to a spine-tingling soundtrack.

