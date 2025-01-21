INDIE Live Expo: Spring Showcase Set for April 13 - News

/ 146 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Organizer Ryu’s Office announced the INDIE Live Expo: Spring Showcase will take place on Sunday, April 13.

"The innovation that we regularly witness from the games participating in INDIE Live Expo inspires us to continue improving the platform that we provide," said Ryu’s Office founder and CEO Ryuta Konuma.

"We’re bringing more surprise segments to our upcoming showcase, providing more engaging opportunities for both developers and viewers. We aim to make our next event our best show to date!"

Game submissions from indie developer is now open for the showcase and will close on February 11 at 6:59 pm PT / 9:59 pm ET. Organizers will select 100 games to be showcased.

There will be world premieres and updates on previously announced games.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles