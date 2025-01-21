EA Origin is Shutting Down on April 17 - News

/ 592 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Electronic Arts announced it is shutting down EA Origin on April 17, 2025 on PC and Mac.

Origin users will need to download and install the EA app on EA's website, which requires a 64-bit version of Windows.

EA Origin released in 2011, while the EA App released in October 2022. EA said it would phase out EA Origin when the EA App released.

Read a Q&A from EA below:

Will your account and games transfer to the EA app?

Yes, your account and games will transfer to the EA app. Log in to the EA app with the same account you use for Origin. When you log in, any games you had on Origin will be ready to play.

Games that list in-game hours in Origin will list the same hours in the EA app. Anything you’ve saved through Origin’s cloud will also transfer.

We can’t promise that mods will transfer to the EA app. Check with mod creators to see if your content can be transferred.

Will you have to redownload your games?

If you’re upgrading to a new operating system, you won’t need to redownload your games.

If you need to switch to a newer device, you’ll need to transfer your data.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles