NCSoft's Horizon MMORPG Reportedly Cancelled

NCSoft's Horizon: Zero Dawn MMORPG has reportedly been cancelled.

This is according to South Korean website MTN (and spotted by ResetEra), who states that at least three games in development at NCSoft - Project Pantera, Project H, and Project J - have been cancelled.

It has been rumored for a while that Project H was the codename for the Horizon MMORPG.

The report claims Project H and Project J were cancelled at the beginning of the year and developers are being moved to difference teams at NCSoft.

The Horizon MMORPG is a different game from the Horizon online multiplayer game that Guerrilla Games.

The next games from Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games, both live service, were cancelled last week.

It isn't known if the cancellations will lead to layoffs at Bend Studio or Bluepoint Games, however, Sony in a memo sent to staff said it's "working closely with Bend and Bluepoint to determine what are the next projects and plan to do everything we can to ensure there is minimal business impact."

Sony has struggled getting live-service games off the ground. Sony quickly shut down Concord following its release and eventually closed down developer Firewalk. Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Online was cancelled in December 2023 and a live service Twisted Metal game was reportedly cancelled.

Helldivers 2 is an exception to the live service troubles as the game was a smash hit.

