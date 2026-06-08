Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, June 9 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 1,850 Views
Nintendo in the Nintendo Today app announced it will host a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, June 9 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch in on YouTube.
The Nintendo Direct will be roughly 50 minutes in length and feature upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games. It will immediately be followed by a Nintendo Treehouse: Live, which will be around 95 minutes long.
"The livestream kicks off with Nintendo Direct 6.9.2026, which will run for roughly 50 minutes and highlight upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games. Immediately following, Nintendo Treehouse: Live | June 2026 will premiere and last around 95 minutes, showcasing gameplay of select titles featured during the Nintendo Direct."
This would be the first major Nintendo Direct since September 2025. However, there have been smaller showcase since then, which includes Partner Showcases, Indie Worlds, and ones focused on a single game.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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AAA Open-world ice climbers please.
FINALLY!
Mother 4
ZELDA 8K VR 10,000p for Switch3!!!1 Open World Mario! Metroid Prime 5 & 6, Photorealistic Pokemon! & Sonic Adventure 3!!!1
Announcement of the next true Mario or Zelda I think would be great.
The next new 3D Zelda is probably still 3-4 years out so announcing now is quite a gamble. I know Tears of the Kingdom has sold insanely well, but I think Nintendo probably doesn't want to show a cutscene and development announcement so early again. To be fair, COVID-19 probably delayed the game by 3-6 months. They might've hit a Holiday 2022 release date even with polishing if not for the pandemic.
A new Zelda wouldnt be out until like 2029. Last few mainline games have had about 6 years between releases. 2011 to 2017 to 2023.
We'll prob get the Ocarina remake this year and maybe a 2d Zelda remake next year to coincide with the film.
I wouldnt expect a 3d Mario announcement until next year. Remember this Direct will focus on games coming out within the next 6 months
Ocarina of Time remake unveiling and playable at Treehouse
Wind Waker and Twilight Princess ports for Switch 1 and 2
Luigis Mansion 4 in time for Halloween
Mario Kart World DLC
ARMS 2
Duskbloods release date and playable at Treehouse
Project M unveiling (PLEASE be an Eternal Darkness remake)
Orbitals release date and Treehouse playable
Debut trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 4
What a Direct that would be.!!
Next year we have to be getting 3d Mario and Smash Bros. Along with a remake of another 2d Zelda like Link to the Past to continue Zelda momentum with the films release. Then ending 2027 with Pokemon Wind and Waves.
If PS6 and Helix dont release until 2028 or beyond then Switch 2 will dominate the next 2 years
My expectations is on a level that if even one game I want to play is shown, I call it a success.
Give us a NS2 version of MK8 and a port of MK7
Happy for those that enjoy MKW but I find it very bland and uninspired
Looking forward to seeing this Zelda OoT remake... 👀
What are people looking forward to? Any rumors? I'm thinking we will see the new From Software title.
I predict a new 3D Mario, OoT remake, Animal Crossing (or SSB), Duskbloods & maybe a new Xenoblade game.
Oof! You’re not gonna come out of this direct all too happy, that’s all I’m going to say. OoT & Duskbloods are all but certain. The other two? When TL and Pokopia just dropped? I’d be a little surprised… I’d say give AC at least until Spring 2028. They won’t be teasing big western games until they need to (i.e. post-price hikes).
I could 100% see Xeno 4 revealed being that JP just got slapped with their price hike.
While I have some positive thoughts of the Nintendo Directs in the last year plus, the last one to have little to no disappointments was the Switch 2 Unveiling Direct.
I have officially given up on getting quite excited for Nintendo Directs because I get burned each time. I'm not getting my hopes up for Luigi's Mansion 4, 3D Mario, Super Smash Bros., a new Paper Mario like the first two, a Kid Icarus Uprising Remake or sequel, and so on.
Summer Game Fest and XBOX Games Showcase both just did a much better job than Sony and Nintendo have done for a while.