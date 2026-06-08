Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, June 9 - News

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by, posted 12 hours ago

Nintendo in the Nintendo Today app announced it will host a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, June 9 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch in on YouTube.

The Nintendo Direct will be roughly 50 minutes in length and feature upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games. It will immediately be followed by a Nintendo Treehouse: Live, which will be around 95 minutes long.

"The livestream kicks off with Nintendo Direct 6.9.2026, which will run for roughly 50 minutes and highlight upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games. Immediately following, Nintendo Treehouse: Live | June 2026 will premiere and last around 95 minutes, showcasing gameplay of select titles featured during the Nintendo Direct."

This would be the first major Nintendo Direct since September 2025. However, there have been smaller showcase since then, which includes Partner Showcases, Indie Worlds, and ones focused on a single game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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