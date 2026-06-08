Halo Campaign Evolved Cinematic Story Trailer Released - News

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by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Halo Studios have released the cinematic story trailer for the remake of the Halo: Combat Evolved campaign, Halo: Campaign Evolved.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a faithful yet modernized remake of Halo: Combat Evolved’s campaign. Experience the original story rebuilt with high-definition visuals, updated cinematics, refined controls, plus a brand-new three-mission adventure featuring the Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson. A broader arsenal of weapons, vehicles, enemies, and gameplay-modifying “Skulls” – optional modifiers that change combat in fun and challenging ways – add fresh tactics and endless replayability.

Play it your way: solo or up to 4-player online co-op with full crossplay and cross-progression support. Whether you’re discovering Halo for the first time or returning to the ring after 25 years, Halo: Campaign Evolved delivers an adventure that feels both timeless and brand new.

Discover The Ringworld

After crash landing on a mysterious ringworld known as Halo, the Master Chief is tasked with helping the remaining humans survive against overwhelming Covenant forces. Alongside his AI companion Cortana, he uncovers Halo’s dark secrets and fights to avert the annihilation of all life in the galaxy.

The Complete Campaign, Rebuilt

Battle through the original missions, remade with high-def visuals, updated cinematics, and refined level design.

Cinematics And Audio Overhauled

All-new visuals and animations, plus a remastered soundtrack and fully rebuilt sound design for deeper immersion.

Combat And Weapons Expanded

Classic Halo combat feels sharper than ever, now with 9 additional iconic weapons from across the series to add to your arsenal.

Three New Missions

Play as the Master Chief alongside Sgt. Johnson in Operation: Meteorite, a standalone combat operation featuring new environments, gameplay, and enemies.

Play Solo Or With Friends

Experience the complete campaign your way, solo or in 4-player online co-op, complete with crossplay and shared progression across console and PC.

Drive, Hijack, Wreak Havoc

Halo’s iconic vehicles return with more ways to create unforgettable chaos. For the first time in Halo: CE, hijack enemy vehicles and pilot a fully drivable Wraith tank.

Endless Replayability

Remix every mission with optional “Skull” modifiers that add variety and challenge with randomized weapons, enemies, and environments.

Halo: Campaign Evolved will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on July 28.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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