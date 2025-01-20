Bend Studio: 'We Still Plan on Creating Cool Shit' - News

Bend Studio community manager Kevin McAllister in a statement thanked fans for their support following the announcement Sony had cancelled their next game, as well as the next game at Bluepoint Games.

"I’ll keep this short," said McAllister. "Thanks for the love and support everyone, especially to those that have reached out. P.S. We still plan on creating cool shit."

Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games were developing live service games, and a Sony spokesperson stated the games were cancelled "following a recent review" and PlayStation will continue to develop online and single player games.

The last game from Bend Studio was 2019's Days Gone.

