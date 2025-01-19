Palworld Celebrates 1st Anniversary by Releasing Future Updates Roadmap - News

Developer Pocketpair is celebrating the first anniversary of the release of Palworld by revealing the future updates roadmap and releasing the official soundtrack.

Future updates include cooperative crossplay, world transfers for Pals, a final boss and ending scenario, and more. There will also be a number of improvements made to the game.

Listen to the official soundtrack below:

Read details on the future updates below:

We’ve been updating the game since the start of Early Access, and we’ll continue to update Palworld as we prepare for the official release!

The future roadmap includes the following:

Major Updates

CO-OP Crossplay

World Transfers for Pals

Final Boss / Ending Scenario

Further ways to strengthen and improve Pals

Various new content such as new Pals and technologies

Game Collaborations (Including Terraria)

Other Improvements

Improvements to world object placement

Improvements to base Pals

Improvements to optimization

Improvements to UX

We look forward to your continued support for Palworld in its second year.

Palworld is available in Early Access for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

