Report: Tencent and the Guillemot Family Considering Moving Ubisoft Assets to New Venture - News

/ 339 Views

by, posted 6 minutes ago

Tencent and Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family are considering forming a new venture that would include some Ubisoft assets, according to people familiar with the situation who spoke with Bloomberg.

The goal of this new venture would be to boost Ubisoft's value. The Guillemot family and Tencent own 25.4 percent of Ubisoft's share capital and 29.6 percent of the voting rights as of March 31.

The people who spoke to Bloomberg claim the two are looking at which assets to include in a new entity. A deal would allow Tencent to own a stake in the new venture and gain more control over Ubisoft's IP, boosting its video game business outside of China.

Discussions are still ongoing and no final decision has been made, according to the people who spoke to Bloomberg.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles